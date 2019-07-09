Delhiites sweat, Mumbaikars brave downpour as monsoon rains advanse

Image Source : PTI Monsoon arrives in India, states witness heavy downpour

The national capital woke up to a hot and humid morning on Tuesday as the minimum temperature in Delhi settled at 28.8 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average. According to the forecast, Delhi will witness cloudy sky with a possibility of a moderate rain today. The maximum temperature, meanwhile, is likely to settle around 35 degrees Celsius later in the day.

After a hiatus, heavy downpour made a reappearance in Mumbai on Monday, which led to a disruption in the road, rail and air traffic. According to the IMD, the suburbs received around 20 mm rainfall in just 3 hours.

Office-goers braved torrential downpour in many parts of the metropolis to reach their places of work.

Commenting on waterlogging in the city, the BMC took to Twitter and said, "Dear Mumbaikars, the city has experienced heavy rainfall in the last couple of hours, especially in the eastern suburb. We regret all the inconvenience that has showered along. But the intensity is on decline now and our teams will try to pump out logged water as soon as possible."

Meanwhile, deaths of three children were reported in UP's Muzaffarnagar, where the roof of a house collapsed during heavy rains.

Light to moderate rains are on the forecast for next 24 hours in parts of Rajasthan, while some Himachal Pradesh districts received light to very heavy rainfall on Monday.

Chandigarh, the joint capital of Haryana and Punjab, received 29.1 mm of rainfall, bringing respite to the residents from hot and humid weather conditions.

In Punjab, Amritsar, Ludhiana and Patiala recorded a maximum temperature of 37.6, 35.9 and 36.2 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Meanwhile, the mercury continued the upward trend in Jammu and Kashmir, with Srinagar and Leh recording the season's hottest day.

The mercury settled at 33.2 degrees Celsius in Srinagar. The day temperature in the city was three notches above normal, a MeT department spokesperson said.

Leh township of the Ladakh region also recorded the season's hottest day at 30.3 degrees Celsius, while the nearby Kargil town recorded a high of 28.9 degrees Celsius, the spokesperson said.

Many parts of Himachal Pradesh received light to very heavy rainfall in the past 24 hours, the meteorological department said.

Dharamshala received very heavy rainfall at 119 mm, while heavy rain occurred in Kasauli at 111 mm, according to the Meteorological Centre, Shimla. Nahan and Bhoranj received moderate rainfall at 61 mm and 56 mm, respectively, while 55 mm of rain occurred in Bharari and 52 mm in Paonta Sahib.

Palampur, Sujanpur Tihra, Sundernagar, Gaggal and Sangarah received over 40 mm of rain, the weather office said.

The highest temperature in the state was recorded in Una at 36.7 degrees Celsius and the lowest in Keylong at 11.6 degrees Celsius, an said.

