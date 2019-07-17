Watch: Drunk commuters manhandle traffic police, FIR registered

Image Source : PTI Representational image

A woman and a man misbehave with the traffic police on being stopped for not wearing a helmet, yesterday evening in Mayapuri.

According to the police, the two were heavily drunk and were manhandling the traffic police officer.

A case has been registered against the two after the complaint of the traffic police personnel.

