  Watch: Drunk commuters manhandle traffic police, FIR registered

A woman and a man misbehave with the traffic police on being stopped for not wearing a helmet, yesterday evening in Mayapuri.

New Delhi Updated on: July 17, 2019 9:57 IST
According to the police, the two were heavily drunk and were manhandling the traffic police officer. 

A case has been registered against the two after the complaint of the traffic police personnel. 

 
 

