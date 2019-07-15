Image Source : PTI Finally it rains in Delhi-NCR, weather turns pleasant but you can't say the same for traffic

Delhites finally got some respite as rain gods finally smiled. It was drizzling when this report was being prepared as the weather turned pleasant. Delhi won't complain today as the monsoon is already delayed in Delhi-NCR.

However, like every rain, this time to people got stuck in traffic as Delhi struggled with roadblocks.

There have been reports of heavy traffic on Delhi's major roads. Ring road at the heart of Delhi saw people stuck in traffic from Dhaula Kuan all the way till South Delhi's Lajpat Nagar.

Historically Delhi records over 50 per cent of its rainfall in the months of June and July. 2019 is, however, turning out to be one of the driest monsoons in the recent past.

Spells of rain from Monday to Wednesday could be a short-lived respite as the capital is expected to experience another dry spell around July 20-July 22.