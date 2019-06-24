Hands up! Uttar Pradesh cops check vehicles at gun point | VIDEO

Uttar Pradesh Police has come up with its very own unique way of checking vehicles - by pointing guns at commuters. You are reading it right.

In a video, police personnel in Badaun can be seen pointing their guns at commuters and forcing them to hold up their hands while checking their vehicles. Wait before you jump to any further inferences. The reason for the act is only ensuring safety.

"Raise your hands. Open your legs. If you lower your hands, you'll be shot. Then don't say you were shot. Who will put on your helmet? You will be shot," a police official is heard saying in the video.

SSP Badaun said there were previous incidents where criminals opened fire on police during vehicle checking. "We have suffered casualties due to such incidents, that is why a tactical technique is being used."

WATCH VIDEO: