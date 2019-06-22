VIDEO: UP Minister Laxmi Narayan gets shoelace tied by government employee at yoga event in Shahjahanpur

Image Source : ANI/TWITTER UP Minister Laxmi Narayan

During Yoga Day on Friday, in Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur, a minister in Yogi Adityanath’s government was spotted getting his shoelace tied by a government employee at an event.

In a video, UP Minister Laxmi Narayan can be seen standing while a government employee tying his shoelace.

However, the minister termed the act as one which needs to be appreciated.

"India is a country where Bharat ruled Lord Ram's kingdom for 14 years with the kharau (wooden slippers) of the latter on the throne. This (gesture of someone helping him wear shoes) should be appreciated," he said.

UP Minister Laxmi Narayan in Shahjahanpur, yesterday: Agar koi bhaiya, bhatija ya parivaar ka vyakti humein yadi joota pehna de, toh ye toh hamara vo desh hai jahan Bhagwan Ram ke khadau rakh ke Bharat ji ne 14 saal raj kiya tha, aapko toh is baat ki tareef karni chahiye.' pic.twitter.com/EIuqAAldyP — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 22, 2019

Since its inception in 2015, International Day of Yoga is celebrated annually on 21 June. An international day for yoga was declared unanimously by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Yoga is a physical, mental and spiritual practice originated in India. PM Narendra Modi in his UN address suggested the date of 21 June, as it is the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere and shares a special significance in many parts of the world.