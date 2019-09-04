Video shows proof of Chinese intrusion in Arunachal Pradesh | IndiaTv Exclusive

Video shows China's illegal intrusion in Arunachal Pradesh | IndiaTv Exclusive

China once again tried to enter the Indian territory, this time in Anjaw district of Arunachal Pradesh by constructing a wooden bridge over Doimru Nallah.

The development was disclosed by BJP MP Tapir Gao. He said that the video was recorded by a BJP worker during the month of August.

Tapir Gao said that the Chinese Army built the bridge over a month ago and there are several incursion points in Arunachal Pradesh.

"It can be noticed that the bridge has been recently built. There are foot marks near the bridge. It is a big security issue. I would like to request the administration to take it seriously," he said India TV.

Sangalam village of Arunachal Pradesh’s Anjaw district is very close to China. It is a very sensitive zone and is just 200 Km away from China.

In October 2018, the Chinese Army had entered the same place and erected temporary tents, which was unearthed by local hunters.

