No intrusion by Chinese soldiers in Ladakh: Army chief General Bipin Rawat

Image Source : PTI Army chief General Bipin Rawat on intrusion by Chinese soldiers in Ladakh

There has been no intrusion by the Chinese in Demchok sector of Ladakh, Army chief General Bipin Rawat said on Saturday. Speaking on the sidelines of an event, the army chief said, "There is no intrusion."

The statement by the Army chief came after some reports claimed that the Chinese soldiers had crossed the Line of Actual Control (LAC) last week.

According to the reports, the Chinese soldiers had crossed over after some Tibetans hoisted Tibetan flags on the occasion of Dalai Lama's birthday on July 6.

"Chinese come and patrol to their perceived Line of Actual Control...we try and prevent them. But at times there are celebrations that take place at the local levels. Celebrations were going on our side by our Tibetans in the Demchok sector. Based on that, some Chinese also came to see what was happening. But there have been no intrusions. Everything is normal," the Army chief said.

India and China share a disputed border and the armies of the two countries were engaged in a stand-off for 73 days in 2017 in Doklam.

Also Read | Al Qaeda leader asks Kashmiri mujahideen to deal blows to Indian Army, releases video

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir troops fully prepared for security challenges: Army Chief General Bipin Rawat

Video: They stationed on side of LAC: Indian army dismisses reports of Chinese infiltration into Ladakh