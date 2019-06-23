Jammu and Kashmir troops fully prepared for security challenges: Army Chief General Bipin Rawat

Image Source : PTI Army Chief General Bipin Rawat visits troops in Akhnoor sector

Troops deployed in Jammu and Kashmir are fully prepared to meet the emerging security challenges, Army Chief General Bipin Rawat said on Saturday. According to a defence ministry statement, General Bipin Rawat, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), accompanied by Lt Gen Ranbir Singh, Army Commander, Northern Command visited troops in Akhnoor sector.

"General Bipin Rawat, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), accompanied by Lt Gen Ranbir Singh, Army Commander, Northern Command visited troops in the Akhnoor sector and said that he is fully satisfied with the operational preparedness of troops to meet all security challenges," the statement said.

"The COAS was briefed and updated by Lt Gen Paramjit Singh, General-Officer-Commanding, White Knight Corps and commanders on the ground," it said.

"The COAS reviewed the preparations to respond to ceasefire violations, counter infiltration grid and preparations to deal with provocations by the enemy on the Line of Control and the International Border," the statement said.

The army chief was also briefed on infusion of technology with operational techniques and integration of force multipliers, which has increased capabilities manifold.

Gen Rawat interacted with the soldiers and commended them for their selfless devotion and high standards of professionalism.

He also appreciated the synergy between the Jammu and Kashmir Police, Civil Administration, Border Security Force and the Army, and hailed the motivation and high morale of the White Knight Corps.

He awarded 'on the spot' commendation cards to five soldiers for their gallant action in the face of the enemy.

The army chief expressed his appreciation for the citizens residing along the Line of Control and International Border for providing all support to the deployed troops and maintaining vigil in their areas.

