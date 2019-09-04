Vandalism of Indian High Commission in London unacceptable, strongly urge UK to take action: MEA

India on Wednesday termed as "unacceptable" reports of the unruly demonstration by Pakistani-incited elements and the organised vandalism of the Indian High Commission property in London and asked the British government to take action against those involved, and ensure the safety and security of the Indian mission and its personnel.

A day after thousands of Pakistanis led a violent demonstration outside the Indian High Commission and pelted the mission with stones and eggs, leading to smashing of its windows, the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar, in a statement, said: "We are deeply concerned by the reports of unruly demonstration by Pakistan incited elements and consequent organised vandalism of the property of the High Commission of India in London."

"This is the second time in a less than a month that such an incident has taken place, affecting the security and the normal functioning of our Mission.

"We consider these incidents to be unacceptable and have strongly urged the Government of UK to take action against those involved, and take necessary steps to ensure the normal functioning of our Mission and the safety and security of our personnel," he said.

On Tuesday, thousands of British Pakistanis descended outside the Indian High Commission in London, and waved Pakistani and Azad Kashmir flags. They shouted slogans against India and pelted the mission property with eggs and stones.

The incident comes after similar vandalism by Pakistani protesters and Sikh separatists outside the Indian High Commission on August 15.

British Labour MP Liam Byrne, who led the Kashmir Freedom March, tweeted: "Today thousands of people marched from Downing Street to the Indian High Commission to send a clear message to Mr Modi - you cannot silence the people of Kashmir."

He also tweeted a protest petition: "Sign my petition to the House of Commons"

Pakistani origin London Mayor Sadiq Khan, who was criticised widely for remaining silent during the last protest, tweeted on Wednesday: "I utterly condemn this unacceptable behaviour and have raised this incident with @metpoliceuk to take action."

On August 20, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had taken up the issue of the August 15 vandalism with British PM Boris Johnson.

During a telephone call, Modi had drawn Johnson's attention to vandalism of the Indian High Commission by a Pakistan-led mob.

The British PM had voiced regret over the incident and assured that all necessary steps would be taken to ensure safety and security of the High Commission, its personnel and visitors.

