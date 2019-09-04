Image Source : FILE Indian High Commission in London attacked by Pakistani protesters

The Indian High Commission in London was once again attacked and vandalised by Pakistani protestors agitating against the scrapping of Article 370 and the restrictions imposed in Kashmir.

Media reports in London said the police arrested four people in connection with the incident. A dagger was also recovered from one of the protesters, the police said.

As per media reports, the Pakistanis and Kashmiris living in Britain had taken out a march on Tuesday to protest against the situation in Kashmir. The march started peacefully, but turned violent on reaching the Indian High Commission with the protesters pelting stones and eggs at the building.

"Another violent protest outside the Indian High Commission in London today, 3 September 2019. Damage caused to the premises," said a tweet by the High Commission on Tuesday. The High Commission also tweeted a picture of a cracked window pane in the building.

Responding to the tweet, London Mayor Sadiq Khan wrote: "It was unacceptable. I utterly condemn this unacceptable behaviour and have raised this incident with @metpoliceuk to take action."

I utterly condemn this unacceptable behaviour and have raised this incident with @metpoliceuk to take action. — Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) September 3, 2019

This is the second attack on London's Indian High Commission building in less than a month. Pakistani protestors had attacked the building on August 15 as well.

