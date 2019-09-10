Traffic cop hit car with baton, says father of Noida man who died of heart attack during checking

Gaurav Sharma, a Noida resident, died during traffic inspection. Hefty challans are being charged under India's new traffic rules.

A resident of Noida Sector 52, Gaurav Sharma, 35, who worked in a Gurgaon-based software company died of a heart attack in a hospital following an altercation with the traffic police, the family has alleged.

Gaurav died of a heart attack at a hospital after an altercation with the traffic police over a suspected violation. The Noida Police said the incident took place on Sunday evening in Ghaziabad and the traffic police personnel involved were from that district.

Gaurav, his father and wife were travelling in his car from NH-24 to Noida Sector 62. Traffic police stopped his car while they were passing through the Noida sector 62 under-pass. One of the cops used a lathi that hit the front of the car, following which Gaurav stopped the car.

The family further alleges that the traffic police started abusing the family and an altercation ensued. Gaurav, who was a diabetic, collapsed during the chaos. Gaurav was then taken to the Fortis Hospital by the people around and then shifted to Kailash Hospital.

Kailash Hospital declared Gaurav brought dead.

The 65-year-old father of the deceased alleged "misbehaviour by the traffic police" in the name of checking under the "stricter new Motor Vehicles Act".

"There has to be a way for anything. It is fine that traffic rules have been changed. One (police) should be polite and ask somebody to pull their vehicle over for inspection.



"It wasn't a case of rash driving or anything. Two elderly people were inside the car, yet they hit the car with batons... This is no way of checking. I don't think there's any rule that allows it," the father said.



"The man in the white uniform who had come for inspection did not appear someone of very high rank or someone authorized to check all these things," a video clip purportedly shows him saying.



He said officials from Sector 58 police station in Noida approached him on Monday. "I would not have to see this day had the traffic policemen spoken softly.

Gaurav has a five-year-old daughter. "I have lost my young son, my 5-year-old granddaughter has lost her father," Mulchand Sharma was quoted as saying by PTI.

Mulchand Sharma, Gaurav's father, is likely to file a police complaint against the cops involved.

The family is distraught at the moment.

Meanwhile, the Noida Police said it came to know of the incident through a media report and carried out an internal inquiry.



"After inquiry, it came to light that the deceased was prima facie diabetic in nature and he died due to heart attack. The place of incident was near CISF Cut in district Ghaziabad. It happened at around 6 PM," Gautam Buddh Nagar Senior Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Krishna said.



"The information has been conveyed to the Ghaziabad Police," Krishna added.

