Sonbhadra massacre: CM Yogi dismisses DM, SP with immediate effect, orders action against 13 officials

Sonbhadra massacre: CM Yogi dismisses DM, SP with immediate effect

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday dismissed the District Magistrate (DM) and the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Sonbhadra, three weeks after 10 Gond tribals were killed and 28 were injured in Uttar Pradesh’s Sonbhadra district over a land dispute. CM Yogi also directed action against 13 other officials after they were indicted in an inquiry into the killing of 10 Gond tribals last month over a land dispute.

This disciplinary action against the officials comes a day after Additional chief secretary (revenue) submitted a report to the government.

Addressing a press conference, CM Yogi Adityanath said FIRs will be filed against many police and administration officials for alleged irregularities and members of Adarsh Krishi Sahkari Samiti, Umbha on charges of land grabbing. He also said that departmental proceedings were initiated against Sonbhadra DM Ankit Kumar Agrawal and SP Salmantaj Patil for taking "one-sided decision" against the villagers.

CM Adityanatha said the disputed land in Umbha and Saphi villages will also be transferred back and registered in the name of the gram sabha. He also announced that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) will be formed to look into the matter.

"The entire matter will be probed by an SIT. The SIT will be headed by DIG SIT J Ravindra Gaud and will have Additional SP Amrita Mishra along with three inspectors. DG SIT R P Singh will be monitoring the work of the SIT," the chief minister said.

Meanwhile, S Ramalingam has been made the new DM of Sonbhadra, while Prabhakar Chaudhary is the new SP.

In July, 10 people were shot dead and 28 injured while resisting a violent attempt by the village head and his men, who opened fire on a group of tribals over a land dispute.

According to the statement, an FIR has also been filed against Additional Superintendent of Police Arun Kumar Dikshit for allegedly taking Rs 1.42 lakh from the village pradhan to free the disputed land without proper orders of the court.

As per the investigation in the Sonbhadra massacre, in 1955, the then tehsildar of Robertsganj order purportedly had transferred the disputed land for registering 1305 bighas of land in the name of Adarsh Krishi Sahkari Samiti.

"The possibility of the then tehsildar of Robertsganj Krishna Malviya being alive is very slim. Even if he is alive, he will not be in a position to be charged in a case. Hence, the committee did not recommend any action against him," Adityanath said.

VIDEO: Sonbhadra SP and DM removed from their post with immediate effect

