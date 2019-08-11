Shashi Tharoor turns William Shakespeare. And, netizens just can't stop laughing

Shashi Tharoor/File Image

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has turned William Shakespeare. Eh? Well, don't be bewildered. Shashi Tharoor on Saturday shared his morphed picture doing the rounds on social media, where he was made to look like English poet and playwright William Shakespeare.

Even as there is conundrum in the ranks of his party, Tharoor took it in all jest.

The Thiruvananthpuram MP shared the photo resembing the Bard of Avon, and called it "the most flattering image".

“The most flattering image going around on What’s App today — amazed that someone thought of making me into Shakespeare & then actually took the trouble to create this! Thanks to whoever did so (though i am completely unworthy of the honour!),” he said on Twitter.

The most flattering image going around on What’s App today — amazed that someone thought of making me into Shakespeare & then actually took the trouble to create this! Thanks to whoever did so (though i am completely unworthy of the honour!) pic.twitter.com/F0uWV0m7Zw — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) August 10, 2019

Here's how netizens reacted:

Judwa bhai Kumbh ke mele mein kho gaya tha https://t.co/EQDUqRArl4 — Ashish K (@ashishra11) August 10, 2019

No @ShashiTharoor Sir, your vocabulary is as delicious as an assorted ice cream with all the necessary balance of eloquence, magniloquence & grandiosity. Not to forget you have shaked the Oxford as well. https://t.co/wOPqXZC04X — Shivashish Sen (@Shivashishsen21) August 10, 2019

May be because you @ShashiTharoor are amongst the very few who understand the Shakespearian English. https://t.co/6X5Hv22TBR — anshul lall (@lallanshul) August 10, 2019

Brevity is the soul of wit.

Who knows it better than Dr.Tharoor!



Added original, for a better comparison:)



Wish he/she had added moustaches too for more balanced aesthetics. pic.twitter.com/HSLxz0xOpS — انو-Anu-अन्नु (@stylistanu) August 10, 2019