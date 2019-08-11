Sunday, August 11, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Shashi Tharoor turns William Shakespeare. And, netizens just can't stop laughing

Shashi Tharoor turns William Shakespeare. And, netizens just can't stop laughing

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has turned William Shakespeare. Eh? Well, don't be bewildered. Here's what happened.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: August 11, 2019 9:59 IST
Representative News Image

Shashi Tharoor/File Image

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has turned William Shakespeare. Eh? Well, don't be bewildered. Shashi Tharoor on Saturday shared his morphed picture doing the rounds on social media, where he was made to look like English poet and playwright William Shakespeare.

Even as there is conundrum in the ranks of his party, Tharoor took it in all jest. 

The Thiruvananthpuram MP shared the photo resembing the Bard of Avon, and called it "the most flattering image".

“The most flattering image going around on What’s App today — amazed that someone thought of making me into Shakespeare & then actually took the trouble to create this! Thanks to whoever did so (though i am completely unworthy of the honour!),” he said on Twitter. 

Here's how netizens reacted:

 

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryFloods in India: 114 killed in deluge across country; Shah to conduct aerial survey in Karnataka today | Updates Next Story13-year-old Kanpur gang-rape survivor kills self allegedly after insults  