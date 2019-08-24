Mont Blanc pens to Patek Philippe watches: Arun Jaitley had a refined taste

Image Source : PTI (FILE) Arun Jaitley was endearingly selective when it came to his personal accessories.

We all have our personal favourites when it comes to our accessories. Arun Jaitley was no exception to this. Leader par excellence as he was, he occasionally indulged in some guilty pleasures like all of us do.

His favourites were Mont Blanc pens.

The German company famous for making luxury pens was Jaitley's favourite when it came to, as it is put, 'writing instruments'. The company launches its luxury pens and their new editions. It is known that Arun Jaitley used to be among the ones to buy the latest edition. He even ordered them from abroad if they were not available in India.

Stately watches were another of his favourites. His favourite brand was Patek Phillipe. It is a Swiss luxury watchmaker.

Arun Jaitley always maintained a stately presence. There was an aura about him. This was in part due to his personal refined taste.

When it came to shoes, Arun Jaitley was partial to John Lobb, the brand that makes custom handmade shoes. In the era of readymades, Jaitley preferred bespoke shirts from London. These were custom made shirts made in London

Political leader across party lines are known to be specific in their likings, as was Jaitley.

Arun Jaitley, the man who effortlessly helmed major ministries like Finance, I&B and others left the nation in tears as he passed away on Saturday (August 24). The erudite leader with a steely, assertive voice will be remembered for a long time to come. He was respected across party line and was a leader whose contributions over the years were instrumental to Bharatiya Janata Party ascendence to the primacy of Indian politics.

Also Read | How Arun Jaitley transformed Indian economy with 10 major reforms

Watch | A look at the life and times of Arun Jaitley, a leader devoted to Mother India