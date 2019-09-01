Love is in the air: Rajasthan teacher gifts himself, wife chopper ride to fulfill dream

Image Source : INDIA TV Love is in the air: Rajasthan teacher gifts himself, wife chopper ride to fulfill his wife’s dream

Couple Goals! A government school teacher, who retired on Saturday, gifted himself and his wife a helicopter ride from the school to his village, which is 22 km away in Rajasthan’s Alwar district.

Ramesh Chand Meena, who was a social science teacher at the government senior secondary school, booked the helicopter to fulfill his wife’s dream. When villagers came to know about it, a large crowd gathered near the helipad to witness this beautiful scene.

"The idea of the chopper ride came to my mind after my wife, upon seeing a helicopter, asked how they could fly in a helicopter like that" Meena said.

“On that day, I decided that I would make her dream come true and make her sit in a helicopter", he added.

"I decided that I would book a helicopter ride on my retirement day,” Meena further said.

Alwar: A school teacher Ramesh Chand Meena yesterday booked a helicopter to fly back home in Malawali village, 22 km away from the school, on his retirement day. It was my dream to fly in a chopper & to take my wife in a helicopter sojourn. I thoroughly enjoyed it". #Rajasthan pic.twitter.com/ankfAGkiUM — ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2019

Right before the ride, his wife was very thrilled and excited about flying in the helicopter.

Meena booked the chopper from a private company in Delhi after paying Rs. 3.7 lakh along with the helipad construction charges at Saurai. He had also taken all the required permission from the local administration and the police in advance.

To bid a goodbye to Meena, the school organized a ceremonial farewell for him and tied a turban round his head and garlanded him.

Post the ceremony, the villagers took Meena and his wife to the helipad amid drum beats and bursting of firecrackers.

Upon reaching Malavali, the chopper circled the village and showered flower petals on the villagers, who were waiting to receive the couple.

When the chopper landed, Meena and his wife were given a grand welcome by the villagers.

