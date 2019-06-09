Sunday, June 09, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. PM Narendra Modi offers prayers in Tirupati temple

PM Narendra Modi offers prayers in Tirupati temple

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday arrived here on a brief visit to offer prayers at the famous hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara.

IANS IANS
New Delhi Updated on: June 09, 2019 20:42 IST
PM Modi offers prayers in Tirupati
Image Source : ANI

PM Modi offers prayers in Tirupati

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday arrived here on a brief visit to offer prayers at the famous hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara.

Following his two-day visit to the Maldives and Sri Lanka, Modi landed here from Colombo.

Andhra Pradesh Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, Union Miniter of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy, state ministers, BJP leaders and senior officials accorded him a warm welcome at the Renigunta Airport near here.

Modi will address a meeting organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) near the airport before leaving for Tirumala by road to offer prayers at the hill shrine.

This is Modi's first visit to the temple after becoming the Prime Minister for a second term and it is perceived as a thanks giving trip.

He had earlier visited the temple in his capacity as the prime ministerial candidate in May 2014 and as the Prime Minister in October 2015 and January 2017.

Watch Video: 

Also Read: PM Modi hails Indian diaspora's contribution in projecting India's good image

Write a comment

Top News

Salaam India 2019

Latest News

  Previous StoryBhopal: Minor raped, killed; six cops suspended Next StoryIt's 'Mission 75' for BJP in Haryana polls: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar  