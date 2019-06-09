PM Narendra Modi offers prayers in Tirupati temple

Image Source : ANI PM Modi offers prayers in Tirupati

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday arrived here on a brief visit to offer prayers at the famous hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara.

Following his two-day visit to the Maldives and Sri Lanka, Modi landed here from Colombo.

Andhra Pradesh Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, Union Miniter of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy, state ministers, BJP leaders and senior officials accorded him a warm welcome at the Renigunta Airport near here.

Modi will address a meeting organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) near the airport before leaving for Tirumala by road to offer prayers at the hill shrine.

This is Modi's first visit to the temple after becoming the Prime Minister for a second term and it is perceived as a thanks giving trip.

He had earlier visited the temple in his capacity as the prime ministerial candidate in May 2014 and as the Prime Minister in October 2015 and January 2017.

