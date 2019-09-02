Ram Rahim supporter tries to trespass into Parliament with knife, arrested

A man was arrested while he was trying to enter the Parliament premises. The suspect was arrested by the Parliament security with a knife and was taken into custody immediately after.
The suspect was identified as Sagar Insa and is a resident of Laxmi Nagar in Delhi. He is also reported to be a follower of Dera Sacha Sauda chief and rape convict Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh.
He was taken into custody while he was making an entry through gate number 1 of the Parliament on a two-wheeler.
The suspect has been taken to Parliament Street police station where a team of senior police officers are currently questioning him.
More details were awaited.
