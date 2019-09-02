Monday, September 02, 2019
     
Ram Rahim supporter tries to trespass into Parliament with knife, arrested

The suspect has been taken to Parliament Street police station where a team of senior police officers are currently questioning him.

New Delhi Updated on: September 02, 2019 11:43 IST
A man was arrested while he was trying to enter the Parliament premises. The suspect was arrested by the Parliament security with a knife and was taken into custody immediately after. 

The suspect was identified as Sagar Insa and is a resident of Laxmi Nagar in Delhi. He is also reported to be a follower of Dera Sacha Sauda chief and rape convict Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh. 

He was taken into custody while he was making an entry through gate number 1 of the Parliament on a two-wheeler.

The suspect has been taken to Parliament Street police station where a team of senior police officers are currently questioning him. 

More details were awaited. 

