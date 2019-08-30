Sikh girl kidnapped in Pakistan, family asks PM Imran Khan for help

"I request Imran Khan and Army Chief of Pakistan (Qamar Javed) Bajwa to help us in bringing the girl back so that it does not backfire on them on the Kartarpur and Kashmir issues," Shiromani Akali Dal MLA Manjinder S Sirsa tweeted.

The family of a Sikh girl who was allegedly abducted and forcibly converted to Islam in Pakistan has sought help from Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In a video shared by Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MLA Manjinder S Sirsa on Thursday, the family of the girl has alleged that she was forcibly converted to Islam. She was threatened that her brothers and father would be shot dead if she did not comply.

"The girl who was abducted yesterday is my sister. She was threatened that her brothers and father would be shot if she did not accept Islam," said one of the brothers who identified himself as Manmohan Singh in the video.

"I request Imran Khan and Army Chief of Pakistan (Qamar Javed) Bajwa to help us in bringing the girl back so that it does not backfire on them on the Kartarpur and Kashmir issues," he added.

Sirsa urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to raise the issue at the global level, including the United Nations.

"Sikhs of Pakistan seek help from @ImranKhanPTI. I urge @narendramodi Ji & @DrSJaishankar Ji to raise this issue at global level bcos forced conversions happening in Pakistan have angered all the Sikhs. This issue must be taken up at @UN as it threatens Sikhs freedom of religion," read the tweet.

The girl is the daughter of a granthi of a gurdwara in Nankana Sahib.

(with inputs from agencies)