Muzaffarpur AES deaths: Youth Congress leaders protest near Union Health Minister's residence in Delhi

Image Source : ANI/TWITTER Image

To protest against deaths related to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) in Muzaffarpur, Indian Youth Congress and Bihar Congress unit protested near Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan's residence in Delhi, on Thursday.

Protesters were detained by the Delhi police.

One more child died in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district on Wednesday due to AES. The recent death took place in the Kejriwal hospital. The death toll has reached 132 in the district.

In S K Medical College and Hospital, the death toll has touched 111 and in the Kejriwal hospital 21.

In Bihar, the mortality rate due to AES cases has come down significantly due to strategic interventions made by the central government, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Tuesday.

Holding a review meeting on the status of AES cases, he said a round-the-clock point-of-care testing facility has been set up at SKMCH hospital in Muzaffarpur, Bihar to monitor vital parameters of patients such as blood gases, electrolytes, lactate etc.

"This facility is being further strengthened by deployment of biochemists and technicians from central government hospitals in Delhi," Vardhan said, reported news agency PTI.

The minister said diagnostics have also been strengthened at the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) in Bihar and a portable X-ray with Computed Radiography (CR) digital is being set up to access reports immediately within the ICU.

A portable USG and ECHO set up for PICU is also fully functional round-the-clock, he said, the news agency further reported.

The Health Ministry also praised the work of volunteers in making Turki village in Bihar AES-free.