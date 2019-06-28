Friday, June 28, 2019
     
Mumbai receives season's first heavy rains after prolonged dry spell, water logging reported

After a prolonged dry spell and humidity, Mumbai woke up with its first heavy rainfall of the season on Friday morning. Water logging was witnessed in several parts of the city.

New Delhi Updated on: June 28, 2019 12:14 IST
After a prolonged dry spell and humidity, Mumbai woke up to its first heavy rainfall of the season Friday morning. This is the first shower in the city after  the weather department had predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated pockets of the capital city of Maharashtra.

According to reports, rains were recorded in several parts of Mumbai like -- Juhu, Mulund, Vile Parle adjacent areas like Thane, Titwala, Vasai, Virar, and Palghar. As the rain hit the city, the temperature dipped to 27 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Airport reported very low visibility due to heavy showers in the city.

"Currently, the visibility is 1500 meters, operations are normal. There was only one diversion around 9 am," Mumbai International Airport Pvt. Ltd. (MIAL) Spokesperson said.

With the onset of rains, water logging was also reported in several parts of the city. Waterlogging was witnessed in Vasai east's Bhoidapada Naka and in Dharavi area in Mumbai.

"Rains have been heavy over Borivali since last night with the railway station recording 33 mm of rains," the weather forecaster told Mumbai Mirror.

Services of local trains on Western Railways are running normal, however, local trains service on Central Railway line have been affected as trains are running about 30 minutes late. 

Several cars and other vehicles were stuck in the waterlogged road in several areas as rains lashed the city in the wee hours.

Meanwhile, predicting the onset of monsoon over Mumbai, the India Meteorological Department said, “Southwest monsoon has further advanced into remaining parts of central Arabian Sea, Konkan and Maharashtra, some parts of north Arabian sea and south Gujarat and some more parts of Madhya Pradesh.” IMD predicted monsoon in the city and suburbs for June 28-29.

Video: Mumbai witnesses first heavy rainfall of the season

