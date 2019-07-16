The saga of building collapses in Mumbai: 234 people have died in last 5 years

Image Source : INDIA TV This was the second such collapse in and around Mumbai in less than ten days.

A four-storey building collapsed in Mumbai on Tuesday, trapping more than 40 people in the rubble. At the time of filing this copy, at least 12 people were confirmed dead, according to news agency PTI.

The heavy rainfall in areas in and around Mumbai often leads to old structures in the city getting destabilised -- resulting in multiple building collapses that have spanned over many years.



Add to it the narrow lanes and congestion in the badly constructed areas that make the rescue operation highly problematic to be carried out.

In the last five years, as many as 234 people have died and 840 have got injured in incidents related to building collapses.

RTI spokesperson Shaqeel Ahmed, in a report given to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), has provided the data for the period between 2013 and 2018.

Ahmed's report says that the number of people dead in the various structural collapses exceeds the numbers of soldiers who have attained martyrdom at the border.

YEARWISE DATA

The RTI report says that in the year 2013, a total of 531 buildings collapsed -- leading to 101 deaths and 183 people -- 110 men and 73 women -- getting injured.

At least 343 buildings collapsed in 2014, killing over 21 people. Of the 100 injured, 62 were men and 38 were women.

In 2015, as many as 417 buildings were converted to rubble -- taking 15 lives. Of the 120 injured, 79 were men and 41 women.

A total of 486 structures collapsed in 2016, killing 24 and injuring 171. Fifty-nine women and 113 men summed up the toll of 171.

In 2017, 568 building collapses accounted for 66 deaths and 165 -- 101 men and 64 women -- people getting injured.

The year 2018, till the month of July, accounted for seven deaths in 359 building collapses. Of the 100 injured, 73 were men and 27 were women.