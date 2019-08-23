Bahubali MLA Anant Singh alias 'Chhote Sarkar' surrenders before Delhi's Saket court

Image Source : ANI Bahubali MLA Anant Singh alias 'Chote Sarkar' moves surrender application in Delhi's Saket court

Independent MLA from Bihar Anant Singh has moved a surrender application in Delhi's Saket Court on Friday.

Singh was absconding for last few days after an FIR was lodged against him under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), following a raid by the Patna police in which an AK-47 rifle, over 20 live cartridges, and two hand grenades were recovered from his ancestral house in Mokama.

Earlier, in a video message he had said that he is not scared of arrest and will surrender in next few days.

Recently, the absconding MLA also known as 'Chhote Sarkar' had released two videos on the social media in which he accused the police of framing him under false charges and assured that he would surrender in four days.

Singh said the police action against him was part of political vendetta by the state government, because he was criticising it.

On July 18, police searched Singh's official residence in Patna and questioned his wife and some of his henchmen to find out his whereabouts.

Singh, belonging to state's powerful Bhumihar caste, is much feared in Mokama and neighbouring areas in rural Patna. He has dozens of criminal cases, including several for murder and kidnapping, registered against him.

Singh's wife contested the 2019 Lok Sabha polls on a Congress ticket from Munger but lost.

