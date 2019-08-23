Image Source : FACEBOOK Meet Lady Singham, the Bihar cop who cornered Mokama MLA 'Chhote Sarkar'

Lipi Singh, fondly called ‘Lady Singham’ by people, has recently been in the news for her tough action against Mokama MLA Anant Singh alias Chhote Sarkar, who is on the run ever since he was booked under relevant sections of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, following the recovery of an AK-47 rifle, over 20 live cartridges, and two hand grenades from his ancestral house in Mokama.

Lipi Singh, a 2016-batch IPS officer, raided the Mokama MLA’s ancestral home at Ladma village in Madhepura district on July 16. The raid led to the recovery of an AK-47 rifle, over 20 live cartridges, and two hand grenades.

Anant Singh -- nicknamed 'Chhote Sarkar' -- however, fled his Patna residence as police reached there to arrest him. He also has a long criminal record.

Lipi Singh was transferred and made ASP in the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) by the Election Commission during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The action against Lipi Singh was taken following the complaint of Anant Singh's wife Neelam Devi who was contesting against JDU's Lallan Singh on a Congress ticket. Lallan Singh had defeated Neelam Devi in the 2019 polls.

Recently, the absconding MLA has already released two videos on the social media in which he accused the police of framing him under false charges and assured that he would surrender in four days.

Singh said the police action against him was part of political vendetta by the state government, because he was criticising it.

On July 18, police searched Singh's official residence in Patna and questioned his wife and some of his henchmen to find out his whereabouts.

Singh, earlier an MLA of Bihar's ruling Janata Dal-United (JD-U), was once seen as man close to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. They fell out ahead of the September 2015 Assembly elections, which Singh contested as an independent and won.

Singh, belonging to state's powerful Bhumihar caste, is much feared in Mokama and neighbouring areas in rural Patna. He has dozens of criminal cases, including several for murder and kidnapping, registered against him.

Singh's wife contested the 2019 Lok Sabha polls on a Congress ticket from Munger but lost.

(With IANS inputs)

