Delhi: FIR filed against Air India Express pilot for 'assaulting' passenger at IGI Airport

New Delhi:

Delhi Police has registered a case against Air India Express pilot Virendra Sejwal at IGI Airport Police Station for allegedly assaulting a passenger. The police will soon issue a summons to the accused pilot for questioning. The FIR against Sejwal has been registered under Sections 115, 126 and 351 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The complaint was filed by passenger Ankit Diwan, who alleged that the off-duty pilot assaulted him at Terminal 1 of the airport on Friday. Ankit Diwan had also shared a video of the incident on social media.

Dewan stated that the conflict arose when he raised concerns about certain staff members reportedly skipping the line at the security checkpoint.

Following this, the Ministry of Civil Aviation ordered an investigation into the matter. Air India Express has suspended the pilot. Releasing a statement earlier, the airline said the pilot was off duty and was traveling as a passenger at the time of incident.

“This was a purely personal matter between two passengers and had no connection with his professional role or the airline,” the statement said.

The airline said it will conduct an internal inquiry next week to examine all aspects of the incident.

Sources earlier said the off-duty pilot later boarded an IndiGo flight to Bengaluru after the incident.

Pilot alleges Diwan made 'casteist' remarks

Captain Sejwal has accused Ankit Dewan of making caste-based comments during an argument and threatening female members of his family, including a child. According to Sejwal’s statement, Dewan initiated verbal abuse without any provocation and continued even after being asked to stop.

The confrontation reportedly escalated into a physical altercation.

