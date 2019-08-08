Thursday, August 08, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. PM Modi to inaugurate third Global Renewable Energy Investors meet on October 30

PM Modi to inaugurate third Global Renewable Energy Investors meet on October 30

India is expecting an investment of USD 80 billion in 2-3 years in the renewable energy sector, said Anand Kumar, Secretary of Ministry of New and Renewable Energy.

PTI PTI
New Delhi Published on: August 08, 2019 16:26 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 3rd Global
Image Source :

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 3rd Global Renewable Energy Investors' Meeting at Vigyan Bhawan on October 30.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the third Global Renewable Energy Investors' Meet on October 30, an official said on Thursday.

India is expecting an investment of USD 80 billion in 2-3 years in the renewable energy sector, said Anand Kumar, Secretary of Ministry of New and Renewable Energy.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 3rd Global Renewable Energy Investors' Meeting at Vigyan Bhawan on October 30," he said.

The investors' meet will be held at Greater Noida, he added.

Speaking at the curtain raiser conference, Kumar said that India has emerged as the big renewable energy market with an installed capacity of 80 GW (gigawatt).

In addition, he said that 20 GW projects are under implementation, while 40 GW are under bidding stage.

"Now, nobody has a doubt about India reaching RE target of 175 GW by 2022," Kumar said.

He further said: "We are tweaking power purchase agreements so that the developers get their dues on time."

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryAbandoned two centuries ago, 'haunted' Kuldhara village has a tale to tell Next StoryOur government will start providing free WiFi in the next 3-4 months: Kejriwal  