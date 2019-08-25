Sunday, August 25, 2019
     
Minor boy reunited with family after he went missing from Vikaspuri

A 12-year-old boy, who went missing after his school teacher complained about him to his parents, was reunited with his family in West Delhi's Vikaspuri, police said on Monday.

New Delhi Published on: August 25, 2019 21:03 IST
Minor boy reunited with family after he went missing from Vikaspuri

After attending school on Friday, the boy had left his school bag at Block-C Vikaspuri and boarded a bus to Sarai Kale Khan, they said. According to police, the boy's parents were called to the school at around 2 pm by a teacher to complain about him. Fearing the consequence, he decided to flee after school hours. Police, however, managed to trace the boy within three hours after intensive search at Dhaula Kuan bus stop. 

 

