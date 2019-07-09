Image Source : PTI Delhi police reunited 333 children with their families under 'Milap' Representational image

The Delhi police have rescued 333 children from Delhi and handed them over to their families in different parts of the country under its special drive 'Milap' that reunite lost children with their families.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Rajiv Ranjan said that apart from rescuing the children, the Crime Branch has also recovered 57 persons who were kidnapped or went missing from various areas in Delhi, which included 51 females (14 minors) and six males.

"Most of these children have been rescued from bus stands, railway stations and other crowded places in the city," he explained.

Ranjan said that under operation Milap, which was launched in December 2014, Delhi Police's Anti Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) develops information, rescues the trafficked or kidnapped persons and arrests the kidnappers.

"We take necessary legal action in all complaints and cases of human trafficking and kidnapping registered in Delhi," Ranjan said, adding that the Crime Branch also took necessary legal action in cases registered outside Delhi, but in such cases it sought the assistance of the police from other states.

Working in over-drive, during the last one week, the AHTU has recovered 15 persons who had been reported missing or kidnapped in Delhi.

"The rescued children are counseled and given requisite medical attention whenever required. The AHTU also visits children homes across the city and makes an effort to track down the parents of the children who may be lodged in these homes," the officer said.

He added that AHTU officials try to search the parents of the rescued children so that they can be reunited with their respective families.

