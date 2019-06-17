Monday, June 17, 2019
     
Madras HC directs matrimonial sites, founders to be impleaded as respondents

The Madras High Court Monday directed that private matrimonial websites and their founders be impleaded as respondents to a PIL filed by an NGO which sought directions to control and monitor such sites.

PTI PTI
Madurai Updated on: June 17, 2019 22:39 IST
PTI

Madras High Court 

The Madras High Court Monday directed that private matrimonial websites and their founders be impleaded as respondents to a PIL filed by an NGO which sought directions to control and monitor such sites.

Justices M Sathayanarayanan and B Pugalendi of the Madurai bench gave the direction on a Public Interest Litigation filed by the managing trustee of a Tiruchirappali based NGO, Parents Trust.

The NGO submitted that such matrimonial sites were being misused and there was a need to control and monitor them.

It sought directions to frame suitable guidelines to include their verification and identification.

The NGO quoted an incident in Tiruchirapalli, where a man had allegedly cheated a widow, who was a medical practitioner and the mother of a girl, after promising to marry her.
On the advice of her friends and relatives, the woman had uploaded her profile on a matrimonial site.

The man, who was already married, had posted matrimonial ads on different websites without his photograph or mentioning his history, the NGO said. 

