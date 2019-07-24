Madhya Pradesh Assembly passes bill providing 27% reservation to OBCs

Image Source : PTI The Madhya Pradesh Assembly on Tuesday passed a bill providing 27 per cent reservation to the people belonging to the Other Backward Class (OBC) in jobs, officials said.

The Madhya Pradesh Assembly on Tuesday passed a bill providing 27 per cent reservation to the people belonging to the Other Backward Class (OBC) in jobs, officials said.

General Administration Minister Govind Singh tabled the Madhya Pradesh Lok Seva (Anusuchit Jatiyon, Anusuchit Jan Jatiyon aur Anya Pichhade Vargon ke Liye Arakshan) Amendment Bill, 2019, that proposed increasing the reservation for the OBCs in jobs from the current 14 per cent to 27 per cent.

The bill was unanimously passed in the Assembly. Speaking on the development, Public Relations Minister P.C. Sharma said the government has taken an important decision.

Previously, the government had decided to provide 10 per cent reservation to the economically weaker sections (EWS) belonging to the general category in jobs.

