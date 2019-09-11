PM Modi launches NADCP in Mathura, aims to eradicate the 'Foot and Mouth Disease'

Image Source : ANI PM Modi to launch NADCP today, aims to eradicate the 'Foot and Mouth Disease'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched today National Animal Disease Control Programme (NADCP) that aims to eradicate the Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) and Brucellosis in the livestock.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets women who pick plastic from garbage and extends a helping hand to them. PM will launch a campaign against single-use plastic products, today.

Prime Minister Modi also launched the National Artificial Insemination Programme. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Mathura MP Hema Malini are also present for this occasion.

The Lucknow Municipal Corporation will donate cows to the cow rearers following an instruction by the Uttar Pradesh government.

"The government has given a target to donate about 4,500 cows. Each person would be given four cows accordingly," Lucknow Municipal Commissioner Indramani Tripathi.

He said the cow rearers will have to provide an affidavit and furnish details about the place the animals will be sheltered in. "For this he can adopt cows from our cowshed. In lieu of this, he will be given Rs 900 every month to acquire the fodder."

