Cow urine has medicinal value, can be used to cure cancer: Health Minister Ashwini Choubey

Image Source : ANI Cow urine has medicinal value, to be used to cure cancer: Health Minister

Highlighting the significance of cow urine in the health sciences, Union Minister Ashwini Choubey said the AYUSH Ministry is working on using it for developing medicines for cancer treatment.

"Cow urine is used in the preparation of several types of medicines. It is used even for the treatment of incurable disease like cancer. The urine of the indigenous variety of cow is often used. The Ministry of AYUSH is seriously working on it," News agency ANI quoted Ashwini Choubey as saying.

"The government is working on the protection and conservation of cows," he said.

"Non-communicable diseases like diabetes and cancer are a challenge all over the world. We cannot claim to eliminate the diseases completely but we can control it and for it, the government of India has set a deadline 2030 under sustainable development goal," said Choubey.

He also said that the Health Ministry is studying a proposal to include cancer treatment under the Ayushman Bharat Prime Minister Jana Arogya Yojana (JAY)

The Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy (AYUSH) does development, education and research in the field of alternative medicine.

(With ANI inputs)