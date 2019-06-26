Wednesday, June 26, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Lok Sabha passes SEZ amendment Bill 2019

Lok Sabha passes SEZ amendment Bill 2019

The Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed the Special Economic Zones (Amendment) Bill, 2019.

IANS IANS
New Delhi Published on: June 26, 2019 20:57 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : PTI

Representational image 

The Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed the Special Economic Zones (Amendment) Bill, 2019.

The Bill will replace the Special Economic Zones (Amendment) Ordinance, 2019.

The amendment Bill allows trust or any entity notified by the Central government to be eligible to set up a unit in SEZs.

Earlier this month, the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave its approval to introduce the Amendment Bill, 2019 in the ensuing session of the Parliament.

ALSO READ | Govt approves Motor Bill; steep penalties for traffic offences proposed 

ALSO READ | National DNA Data Bank: Modi Govt to bring fresh bill in Lok Sabha 

Write a comment

Yoga Day 2019

Top News

Yoga Day 2019

Latest News

  Previous StoryDelhi govt announces pilot project for using electric vehicles for delivering online orders Next StoryRajya Sabha discusses water crisis; Govt promises clean drinking water to every household by 2024  