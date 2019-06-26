Lok Sabha passes SEZ amendment Bill 2019

Image Source : PTI Representational image

The Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed the Special Economic Zones (Amendment) Bill, 2019.

The Bill will replace the Special Economic Zones (Amendment) Ordinance, 2019.

The amendment Bill allows trust or any entity notified by the Central government to be eligible to set up a unit in SEZs.

Earlier this month, the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave its approval to introduce the Amendment Bill, 2019 in the ensuing session of the Parliament.

