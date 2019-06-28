Friday, June 28, 2019
     
The incident took place Thursday afternoon in village Satkor under Vikramgad taluka of Palghar district, Vivekananda Kadam, chief of the District Disaster Control Room, said.

PTI PTI
Palghar Published on: June 28, 2019 11:19 IST
Lightning strike kills 8-year-old boy in Maharashtra village

An eight-year-old boy died after being struck by lightning amid rains in a village near here in Maharashtra, an official said Friday.

The incident took place Thursday afternoon in village Satkor under Vikramgad taluka of Palghar district, Vivekananda Kadam, chief of the District Disaster Control Room, said.

The boy was playing in the courtyard of his house when the lightning hit him, killing him on the spot, he said.

The deceased was identified as Mahendra Badga. Heavy rains lashed the district, located adjoining Mumbai, Thursday, Kadam added.

The local police have registered a case of accidental death. 

