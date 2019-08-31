Kerala State Lottery 2019: Karunya KR 411 results out; check list of winners inside

Image Source : PTI Kerala State Lottery 2019: Karunya KR 411 result

Kerala State Lottery Results 2019: The Kerala Lottery Department has announced the result of Karunya KR 411. The Karunya KR 411 result were announced at 3 pm at Gorrkhy Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvanthapuram. The first prize winner got Rs 80 lakh in Karunya KR 411 lottery.

The results will be available on the official website of the Kerala lottery department i.e., keralalotteries.com.

The department also gave the consolation prize money of Rs 8,000 to participants.

Kerala State Lottery Results 2019 | Here's how to check

Visit the official website-- keralalotteries.com.

On the homepage, Click on 'Lottery Result'.

A list of lottery result appears on the screen

Select the lottery name for which you want to check the result

Click on 'View'.

The list of winners will be displayed on the screen

Kerala State Lottery Results 2019 | Direct link to check the list of winners

