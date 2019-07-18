Image Source : PTI Kerala State Lottery 2019: Karunya Plus KN-274 and Monsoon Bumper BR-68 results out, check details inside (Representational Image)

Kerala State Lottery Results 2019: The Kerala Lottery Department has announced the result of Karunya Plus KN-274 and Monsoon Bumper BR-68 today. The Karunya Plus (KN-274) and Monsoon Bumper BR-68 lotteries result were announced at 3 PM at Gorrkhy Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvanthapuram. The first prize winner got Rs 80 lakh in Karunya Plus lottery and Rs 5 crore in Monsoon Bumper lottery.

The results will be available on the official website of the Kerala lottery department i.e., keralalotteries.com.

The department also gave the consolation prize money of Rs 8,000 and Rs. 10,000 respectively, to participants.

Kerala State Lottery Results 2019 | Here's how to check

Visit the official website-- keralalotteries.com.

On the homepage, Click on 'Lottery Result'.

A list of lottery result appears on the screen

Select the lottery name for which you want to check the result

Click on 'View'.

The list of winners will be displayed on the screen

Kerala State Lottery Results 2019 | Direct link to check the list of winners

Kerala State Lottery 2019: Winners of Karunya Plus KN-27 lottery

Kerala State Lottery 2019: Winners of Monsoon Bumper BR-68