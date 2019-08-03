Kerala traffic cops give ladoos to motorists for not wearing helmets

Image Source : VIDEO GRAB Kerala traffic Latest News: Two-wheelers in Karala's Palakkad city riding without helmets were in for a 'sweet' surprise after the traffic police distributed ladoos and asked them to wear the head protective gear for a safe journey.

Kerala traffic Latest News: Two-wheelers in Kerala's Palakkad city riding without helmets were in for a "sweet" surprise after the traffic police distributed ladoos and asked them to wear the head protective gear for a safe journey.

The Palakkad Traffic Enforcement unit, led by Sub Inspectors Mohammed Kassim and Shahul Hameed distributed ladoos to two wheeler riders not wearing helmets on Friday.

"Ladoos for those not wearing helmets", said a smiling Kassim as he waved two wheeler riders not wearing helmets to stop.

"It is ladoos today and if you do not pay heed to the rule, you will have to pay Rs. 1000 as fine", the policemen told two-wheeler riders.

The awareness campaign began at 7 a.m. on Friday and lasted for a few hours.

At least 300 ladoos were distributed to helmet-less two wheeler riders.

The Kerala Government had last month made mandatory wearing of helmets by pillion riders of two wheelers and wearing of seat belts for those sitting in the back seat of cars.

However, before implementing the order, police began awareness campaigns, highlighting the need to follow safety rules.

The directive comes at a time when accidents involving two-wheelers are rising at an alarming rate in Kerala.

In 2018, 40,181 road accidents were reported from Kerala, in which 4,303 people lost their lives and 31,672 suffered grievous injuries.

