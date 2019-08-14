Rescue, relief on as rain water recedes in Kerala, Karnataka; toll now 145 | Updates

Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE/PTI As the toll in floods and landslips in Kerala rose to 91 on Tuesday, authorities are on a high alert with weathermen forecasting isolated extremely heavy rainfall in the next 48 hours.

Rescue and relief operations were in full swing in flood-hit Karnataka and Kerala as rain water began receding in the affected areas across the southern states.

The combined toll, however, mounted to 145 and over six lakh people

housed in more than 2,000 relief camps in the two states.

07:30 | A red alert has been issued for the rain-battered Malappuram and Kozhikode on Wednesday. Over 20 cm of rains are expected in these districts

KERALA

A total of 2.26 lakh people, who were displaced by floods and landslides, have been housed in 1,239 relief camps, officials said.

With the rain fury abating in Malappuram on Tuesday, operations were in full swing to trace those missing in a series of landslips at Kavalappara and Kottakunnu since August 8.

According to the government update at 7 pm, Tuesday, 91 people have lost their lives in the state--60 from the three northern districts of Malappuram (31), Kozhikode (17) and Wayanad (12) since August 8 and the toll is likely to go up further as 59 were still missing.

The worst-hit Malappuram had been ravaged by massive landslides at Kavalappara and Kottakunnu on August 8 where 51 people are still missing after their homes were flattened by nature's fury.

In Wayanad, which was also ravaged by a landslide at Puthumala in Mepaddi, 12 people have died and seven are still missing.

Due to the strengthening of the low pressure in the Bay of Bengal, extremely heavy rains are expected to lash several parts of the state, Director of India Meteorological Department (IMD) at Thiruvananthapuram, K Santosh said.

KARNATAKA

"With monsoon rainfall reducing across the coastal, central, south interior and northwest regions of the state, rescue and relief operations were on war-footing to restore normalcy in about 100 talukas (local bodies) in the state's 21 districts," a revenue official told IANS here on Tuesday.

Though the death toll in rain and flood-related incidents increased to 54, with 15 people still missing in the affected areas, a whopping 6.9 lakh people were evacuated over the last 10 days in all the 21 of the state's 30 districts to safer places.

"Of the evacuated, 3.9 lakh have been sheltered to 1,151 relief camps, where food, drinking water, toilets and blankets are provided till they return to their homes," said the official.

The state and national disaster response forces also rescued 51,460 animals and shifted to safer places, while 852 perished and were washed away in the floods.

"Agriculture and horticulture crop loss is estimated to be in 4.5 lakh hectares of land, while 55,325 houses were damaged in the affected districts," said the official.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa visited the flood-affected areas in his home district of Shivamogga in the state's Malnad region.

"Yediyurappa visited Theerthahalli, Shikaripura, Shoraba and Sagar taluks to assess the damage to houses, crops, roads, and buildings by torrential rains and floods that left behind a trail of death and destruction," added the official.

MAHARASHTRA

According to the weather office, inflows decreased as rainfall in the upper Krishna river basin across the Maharashtra-Karnataka inter-state border reduced over the last two days.

Rainfall over upper Krishna Basin in Maharashtra has reduced and inflows are steadily decreasing.

"Light to moderate rainfall is likely to continue over the upper Krishna catchment areaa said a weather official.

Coastal and Malnad region received widespread to moderate rains over past 24 hours.

"As inflows into reservoirs are steadily decreasing, flood situation has improved," said the state natural disaster management centre in a statement here.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government's public health department on Tuesday said it would conduct disease-wise survey of the flood-hit areas for effective response to the situation arising out of any outbreak.

The department, in a statement issued here, said, "The aid surveys are also being conducted on the basis of diseases like fever, diarrhoea and jaundice."

There are 570 medical aid teams in the flood-hit areas, of which 196 are Kolhapur and 144 in Sangli, providing various health services, said Public Health Minister Eknath Shinde.

Health workers are asking people who suffer from diabetes, blood pressure and other illnesses to take pills daily to stay fit, the release said.

"The people staying in relief camps are also being given free pills that will last up to seven days, said Dr Pradip Vyas, principal secretary (health department).