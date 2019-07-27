Kargil Vijay Diwas LIVE: Kargil victory is an inspiration to future generation, says PM Modi

Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the nation during a commemorative function of Kargil Vijay Diwas in New Delhi on Saturday. The event is being held at Indira Gandhi Indoor (IGI) Stadium in the capital. The event will see the grand presence of singer Mohit Chauhan presenting patriotic songs.

India is celebrating the 20th Anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas, named after successful Operation Vijay On this date in 1999, India successfully took command of the high outposts which had been lost to Pakistan. July 26 is celebrated as Kargil Vijay Diwas every year to commemorate India's victory over Pakistan in the 1999 Kargil conflict. The Indian Army had celebrated the 20th anniversary of the Kargil War on Friday to rekindle the pride and valour of the soldiers who took part in Operation Vijay.

Here are the LIVE UPDATES:

08:18 pm: In last 5 years, several imp decisions were taken for welfare of our soldiers and their families: PM Modi

08:15 pm: I had gone to Kargil 20 years ago when war was at its peak, the enemy was playing its games sitting on high peaks: PM Modi

08:10 pm: Kargil victory was the victory of the bravery of our sons and daughters. It was the victory of India's strength and patience. It was the victory of India's sanctity and discipline. It was the victory of every Indian's expectations: PM Modi

08:07 pm: Kargil victory is an inspiration to future generation. I salute their supreme sacrifice: PM Modi

08:05 pm: I pay my tributes to every Kargil war hero who sacrificed their lives for the country. Every Indian is saluting the forces today, I also salute the mothers of all martyrs: PM Modi

07:55 pm: PM Modi addresses the nation at the Kargil Vijay Diwas function at IGI stadium.

07:50 pm: Shillong Chamber Choir and the students begin their performance

07:45 pm: Bollywood singer Mohit Chauhan starts his performance

07:40 pm: Lieutenant Hitesh (son of Lance Naik Bachan Singh who lost his life in Kargil War) with his mother, Kamesh Bala, at Kargil Vijay Diwas commemorative function.

07:35 pm: Crew of seven people perform on the story of a soldier who died fighting for the country

07:30 pm: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will shortly address the nation

07:25 pm: Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends the Kargil Vijay Diwas commemorative function

07:20 pm: Jammu and Kashmir Rifles perform continuity drill on the "Taqat Watan Ki Humse Hai"

07:15 pm: The event starts with a video on Kargil war

07:10 pm: Rajnath Singh arrives at the venue for the celebrations

07:00 pm: PM Modi arrives at IGI Stadium in New Delhi for the mega Kargil Vijay Diwas celebrations

