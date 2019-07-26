Image Source : ANI Kargil Vijay Diwas: You'll get a bloodier nose next time, Army Chief Bipin Rawat warns Pakistan

"You'll get a bloodier nose next time," was Army Chief General Bipin Rawat's stern warning to Pakistan on Kargil Vijay Divas.

Addressing the media in Dras, General Rawat advised Pakistan to refrain from carrying out “misadventures” like it did in 1999 in Kargil and said that if the neighbouring country attempts on doing anything like that in future, they will face even worse consequences.

Rawat said, "Don't do it. Misadventures are normally not repeated. You'll get a bloodier nose next time"

Rawat assured that any task given to defence services will always be accomplished no matter how difficult it is.

"I want to convey to our countrymen that you can be rest assured that any task given to defence services will always be accomplished no matter how difficult it is. Our soldiers will continue to man and guard our borders," he added.

He further said, "We are looking at modernising our inventory. Our focus is on Artillery weapon system, by 2020 we will get the Howitzers, K-9 Vajra is being manufactured in the country now and two Bofors like guns are being manufactured locally."

Earlier in the day, Air Chief Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa, Army Chief General Bipin Rawat and Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh paid tribute at Kargil War Memorial in Dras.

In a show of solidarity with the martyrs of the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his tributes on Twitter with images of his Kargil visit during the war in 1999.

During the Kargil War in 1999, I had the opportunity to go to Kargil and show solidarity with our brave soldiers.



This was the time when I was working for my Party in J&K as well as Himachal Pradesh.



'Kargil Vijay Diwas' is celebrated with heavy enthusiasm and vigour by military personnel at Dras-Kargil sector and in New Delhi at Amar Jawan Jyoti, India Gate.

Back in 1999, the Kargil war, which is also known as the Kargil conflict, formally came to an end after the Indian soldiers had successfully recaptured the mountain heights that were seized by intruders from Pakistan.

Kargil war went on from May 3 to July 26, 1999 after Pakistani troops were seen at the Kargil ridges.

