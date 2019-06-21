Jammu & Kashmir: LeT militant's sister abducted, shot and injured

Image Source : PTI Representational Image

The sister of a wanted Lashkar-e-Taiba militant and her husband, abducted by unidentified gunmen from Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on Thursday, were shot and injured before being released on Friday.

Police sources said the gunmen shot and injured Nusrat, brother of LeT militant Nasir Ahmad Chadroo, and her husband Mudasir Ahmad Makroo after the couple had been abducted from Arwani village on Thursday evening.

"Both have been shot in their legs. They have been shifted to hospital where attending doctors described their condition as stable. Police has taken cognizance of the crime," a police source said.