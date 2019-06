Image Source : PTI Representational Image

A gunfight broke out on Friday between security forces and holed-up militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, police said.

Police sources said acting on specific information, security forces started a cordon and search operation in Keshwan area of Kishtwar.

"As the cordon around the hiding militants was tightened, they fired at the security forces, triggering a gunfight which is now going on," a police source said.

Reports from the area said two militants are trapped in the area.