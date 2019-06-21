Friday, June 21, 2019
     
How BSF seized heroine worth Rs 25 crore at the Pakistan border in Jammu

Terming the recovery as a "major success", a spokesman said the BSF carried out a special search operation on a specific information and found a plastic can in a branch of Phalku Nalla.

Manish Prasad Manish Prasad
New Delhi Published on: June 21, 2019 13:36 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : INDIA TV

BSF recovers 5 kg of heroin at International Border

Foiling the drug traffickers' attempt to smuggle the consignment into the country, the Border Security Force (BSF) recovered five kilograms of heroin worth Rs 25 crore near the International Border on Thursday.

According to BSF spokesman, the consignment was seized about 100 metres ahead of the fence inside Indian territory in Suchetgarh sector and was smuggled from Pakistan. 

It was suspected to be taken to Punjab through local Indian smugglers working for a Pakistan smuggling group run by notorious peddler Chaudhary Akram, the spokesman said. 

He said efforts are on to identify the local smugglers to break the network.

Terming the recovery as a "major success", the spokesman said the BSF carried out a special search operation on specific information and found a plastic can in a branch of Phalku Nalla.

"During the search of the can it was found to be filled with around five kgs of drugs. The area on Pakistan side of international boundary is undulated with small nallas and wild growth which might have provided cover to smugglers to conceal the contraband," he said, adding this was the first instance of an attempt of smuggling on the Jammu IB seized by BSF.

Last year in the month of December, he said the BSF had recovered three kgs of heroin on specific information in Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district.

"The BSF has been working on likely drugs smuggling for some time. It is suspected that this consignment was to be taken to Punjab through local Indian smugglers working for Pakistan smuggling group run by notorious peddler Chaudhary Akram.

"The BSF in tandem with other agencies is developing input to identify and nail down the local smugglers and break the network. The smugglers adopted 'conceal and clear' method in both the cases of the recovery," the spokesman said.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh: Retired BSF jawan trampled to death by wild elephants in Jashpur

