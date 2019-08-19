Monday, August 19, 2019
     
Jagannath Mishra, former Bihar CM, dead at 82

Former Bihar chief minister Jagannath Mishra breathed his last in New Delhi. He was a three-time chief minister of Bihar. Mishra was undergoing treatment in the national capital for the past few years.

New Delhi Published on: August 19, 2019 11:57 IST
Bihar's Former chief Minister Jagannath Mishra dead
Bihar's Former chief Minister Jagannath Mishra dead

Former Bihar chief minister Jagannath Mishra breathed his last in New Delhi. He was a three-time chief minister of Bihar. Mishra was undergoing treatment in the national capital for the past few years.

Jagannath Mishra also served as a union minister. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and BJP leader Giriraj Singh expressed grief o hearing the news of Mishra's death. 

Dr. Jagannath Mishra started his career as a professor.

In 2013, a Special Central Bureau of Investigation in Ranchi along with 44 others in the fodder scam case also convicted him. He was sentenced to four years imprisonment and a fine of Rs 200,000. He was later acquitted on bail.

