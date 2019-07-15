‘Indori poha’, 3 other food items likely to get Geographical Indication tag

Image Source : PTI ‘Indori poha’ likely to get Geographical Indication tag

The famous ‘Indori poha’ is likely to get the Geographical Indication (GI) tag by an organisation of food manufacturers in Madhya Pradesh. Other than the ‘Indori poha', three other popular food items from Malwa region are also likely to be included in the tag.

Commenting on the development, Anurag Bothra, secretary of Indore Mithai Aur Namkeen Nirmata-Vikreta Vyapari Sangh secretary, said they were planning to apply for GI tag for these four food items.

“We are gathering documents which can throw light on the local history of these foods so as to file an application with the GI registry to get the nativity tag for these four food items,” he said.

The food manufacturers and sellers' body in getting all possible help from the MSME Development Institute in Indore, to get the GI tag for these four food items.

The institute’s assistant director, Neelesh Trivedi, said if these four Malwa region staples get the GI tag, their businesses will get global recognition.

The ‘Indori poha’ is a dish which is generally taken in breakfast. It is made from flattened rice flakes, ‘doodh se bani shikanji’ (milk-based sweet drink), ‘laung sev’ (a cloveflavoured snack) and ‘khatta meetha namkeen’ (sweet and sour dry snack) from Malwa region.

The dish is quite popular among locals and food connoisseurs across the country.

