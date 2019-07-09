Food on railway stations will be free if vendor doesn't provide receipt, it's official

Image Source : PTI Image for representation

In an announcement that may remind many of us of our food experience in shopping malls, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal tweeted that if food vendors on railway stations don't provide receipts, they will be forced to waive the food bill. He made the announcement from official Twitter handle of his office.

"Transparent system, honest work: 'free food if no bill on railway stations'..." reads a part of his tweet made in Hindi.

पारदर्शी व्यवस्था, ईमानदारी से काम: रेलवे स्टेशनों पर अब "बिल नही तो खाना मुफ्त"



सभी वेंडर्स को बिल देना अनिवार्य, कीमत से ज्यादा पैसे लेने पर लगेगी रोक, उपभोक्ता को मिलेगा सही मूल्य पर भोजन। pic.twitter.com/oNJvpY1wxC — Piyush Goyal Office (@PiyushGoyalOffc) July 8, 2019

Piyush Goyal's announcement has been welcomed by twitter users.

बहुत ही बढ़िया प्रयास.. 👌👌 — Rajiv Ranjan 🇮🇳 (@rajivranjan926) July 8, 2019

सार्थक प्रयास, पारदर्शिता की उत्तम व्यवस्था। — Vivek Singh (@iSingh_Vivek) July 8, 2019

''No bill, free food' comes soon after reports of New Delhi-Lucknow Tejas Express being operated by private players surfaced on Monday.

The Delhi-Lucknow Tejas Express was announced in 2016 but was introduced in the new time table released recently.

The train, one of the most-awaited trains on the route, is currently parked at the Anandnagar railway station in Uttar Pradesh and will be handed over to private players after an open bidding process for operationalisation.

However, the custody of the trains will be transferred to the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), which will pay for it, including their lease charges, to the financing arm, IRFC.

"These two trains will be given on an experimental basis and we hope that within the next 100 days, we will be able to run at least one of them. The idea was to identify routes which have low congestion and connect important tourists spots. The second tain too will be identified soon," a senior official said.

