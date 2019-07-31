Madhya Pradesh: IAS officer transferred after obscene video with woman goes viral

An obscene video, purportedly featuring a senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer and a woman, is doing rounds on social media here, prompting the Madhya Pradesh government to transfer him.
The officer was shunted out of the General Administration Department after the video surfaced, a source said.
However, there was no official confirmation about the same.
The report about the video was published by a local newspaper a few days ago.
The transfer order was issued on Monday night after office hours, a source in the administration said.
Public relations department commissioner P Narhari declined to make any comment on the issue when contacted.
"It is the government's prerogative to transfer any official," he said.