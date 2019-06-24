Monday, June 24, 2019
     
Pakistan didn't enter Indian airspace after Balakot airstrike: IAF chief

Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa has said that Pakistani fighter planes did not enter the Indian airspace after the Balakot strike.

New Delhi Updated on: June 24, 2019 16:40 IST


IAF Chief has said that the Pakistani Air Force never entered the Indian airspace. He also talks about Kargil war and the Air Force's role in country's defence.

Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa has said that Pakistani fighter planes did not enter the Indian airspace after the Balakot strike.

"Let me tell you that Pakistan never entered the Indian airspace after the Balakot operation. I want to make it clear none of them crossed the Line of Control," the Indian Air Force Chief said.

He added: "Our objective was to strike in Balakot and we achieved it. Their [Pakistan's] objective was to strike our Army areas and they could not. We achieved our military objective while they did not achieve theirs."

Air Chief Marshal Dhanoa added closing the air space was Pakistan's problem, not India's.

"India is a vibrant economy and air trafic is an important part of it. The Air Force never stops civilian air trafic in India," he said.

 

