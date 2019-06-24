Pakistan didn't enter Indian airspace after Balakot airstrike: IAF chief

IAF Chief has said that the Pakistani Air Force never entered the Indian airspace. He also talks about Kargil war and the Air Force's role in country's defence.

Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa has said that Pakistani fighter planes did not enter the Indian airspace after the Balakot strike.

"Let me tell you that Pakistan never entered the Indian airspace after the Balakot operation. I want to make it clear none of them crossed the Line of Control," the Indian Air Force Chief said.

#WATCH BS Dhanoa, Indian Air Chief Marshal says,"On Balakot let me tell you, Pakistan didn't come into our airspace. Our objective was to strike terror camps & their's was to target our army bases. We achieved our military objective. None of them crossed the Line of Control." pic.twitter.com/l5pt3xFcqa — ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2019

Chief of Air Staff BS Dhanoa on 20 yrs of KargilWar:Purpose of our attack has always been to show our resolve&capability,and the message has been given to the person who is being hit, on 2 Aug,'02 the message was given to the person who was being hit as that person never returned pic.twitter.com/2lIKAuIktn — ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2019

He added: "Our objective was to strike in Balakot and we achieved it. Their [Pakistan's] objective was to strike our Army areas and they could not. We achieved our military objective while they did not achieve theirs."

Air Chief Marshal Dhanoa added closing the air space was Pakistan's problem, not India's.

"India is a vibrant economy and air trafic is an important part of it. The Air Force never stops civilian air trafic in India," he said.