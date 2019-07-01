Image Source : PTI Hindi actresses should take inspiration from her: Swami Chakrapani on Zaira Wasim quitting films

Akhil Bhartiya Hindu Mahasabha president Swami Chakrapani has said that Hindu actresses should take inspiration from Zaica Wasim after the 18 year old announced her decision to exit the film industry as it 'interfered with her faith and religion'.

Chakrapani has come out in open support of her asking the Hindi actresses to follow suit.

He tweeted, "Actress Zaira's decision to withdraw from films is praiseworthy. Hindu actresses should also take inspiration from her"

Zaira Wasim had written an elongated facebook post where she quoted the reasons for disassociating herself from the field of acting.

Here is what her Facebook post read:

"Five years ago, I made a decision that changed my life forever. As I stepped my foot in Bollywood, it opened doors of massive popularity for me. I started to become the prime candidate of public attention, I was projected as the gospel of the idea of success and was often identified as a role model for the youth. However, that's never something that I set out to do or become, especially with regards to my ideas of success and failure, which I had just started to explore and understand, For a very long time now, it has felt like I have struggled to become someone else. As I had just started to explore and make sense of the things to which I dedicated my time, efforts and emotions and tried to grab hold of a new lifestyle, it was only for me to realise that though I may fit here perfectly, I do not belong here," added the actress.

Zaira Wasim's manager, Tuhin Mishra has clarified that Zaira's post was written by Zaira herself and her account was not hacked or compromised in anyway.

"We have never said that her account was hacked. We just said that we would definetly like to know what has happened. The post was done by her" the manager told news agency ANI.

Zaira Wasim will be next seen in Shonali Bose's The Sky is Pink