Guv Malik meets Kashmir university's VC, congratulates him for A+ grade in NAAC re-accreditation

Governor Satya Pal Malik met VC of University of Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik met the vice-chancellor of the University of Kashmir, Professor Tahlat Ahmad on Wednesday and congratulated him for the varsity receiving A accreditation grade from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

Malik and Ahmad discussed several academic and administrative issues of the university.

The governor also advised Professor Ahmad to bring priority based examination, restore academic schedule and ensure productivity in academic and research activities.

The VC informed the governor that in order to make the academic calender efficient and have timely admissions of students to various post graduate programmes, the admission test will be held twice a year. This process will go on till the academic calender is restored.

Ahmad also informed the governor about the various innovative steps being undertaken to make examination services more efficient.

However, the governor urged the VC to make sure that the examination sub offices fro Ladakh region are made to work effciently.

