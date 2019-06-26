Image Source : PTI Dry conditions in Delhi, slim chance of rain

The mercury is likely to rise slightly in the national capital on Wednesday owing to dry conditions, the weatherman said.

At 8:30 am, the city recorded a minimum of 29.6 degrees Celsius and humidity levels at 66 per cent, according to data from the India Meteorological Department.

The weather office has predicted a partly cloudy sky and "thundery development during the day but there's a slim chance of rainfall".

The maximum temperature is likely to touch the 40-degree Celsius mark.

On Tuesday, the weatherman had said rains are likely to elude Delhi for the next three to four days.

Monsoon may take a week longer to reach the national capital. Normally, the wind system reaches the city by June 29.